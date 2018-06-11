Olson Elementary School 10 Year Anniversary Mural Dedication

press release: Join Olson Elementary School & Dane Arts Mural Arts in dedicating a new mural celebrating Paul Olson, student writing and school mascot otters.

Monday June 11, 2018 - 10:30 am, Olson Elementary School, 801 Redan Drive, Verona, WI 53593

Paul Olson - “A school is the palace of childhood.” “Let us take the young to the hills and the woods and show them the glories.”

For more info contact: Emida Roller - DAMA Lead Artist - 608-288-0459

Or Anna Liska - Olson Art Teacher – 608-442-2621