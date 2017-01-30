Omnos Quintet

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Jazz. $5.

press release: A group of musicians from the central Wisconsin area playing swingin' jazz, latin, funk, and everything in between!

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

608-661-8599

