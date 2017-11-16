On the Trail of African-Americans in 20th Century Denmark

press release: Walking through a cemetery in Copenhagen in 2013, Dr. Ethelene Whitmire noticed a name that seemed out of place. Hear about her surprising discovery and the basis for her latest line of research on the African-American diaspora in Denmark during the Jazz Age.

Sponsored by the International Division, with cosponsors Scan|Design Foundation Fellowship Program, Willy Street Co-op, and Wisconsin Fulbright Association

Sponsored by International Student Services, International Internship Program, University Housing