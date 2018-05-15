press release: Tuesday, May 15 – Sunday, May 20

From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. From international superstardom to life-threatening tragedy, ON YOUR FEET! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), with choreography by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys) and an original book by Academy Award® winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman), ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century — and one of the most inspiring stories in music history. Meet the Artist* immediately following the Thursday evening performance. Community Partner: Bell Laboratories

Tuesday, May 15 7:30pm

Wednesday, May 16 7:30pm

Thursday, May 17 7:30pm

Friday, May 18 8:00pm

Saturday, May 19 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, May 20 1:00pm & 6:30pm