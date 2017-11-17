press release: Registration for classes, the Make & Take Market, the Create & Keep Event and General Admission is now OPEN!

Join in the fun of the 16th Annual One Of A Kind Rubber Stamp & Scrapbook show held at the Alliant Energy Center the weekend before Thanksgiving.

On the sales floor Friday night is a special "sneak peek" event loaded with make & takes and early shopping. (Hence the name Make & Take Market)

On Saturday, the sales floor opens for business until Sunday afternoon with awesome vendors doing demos, selling new products, featuring specials and more.

Shop Saturday 10am-5pm and again on Sunday 10am-3pm.

​Saturday night is the round-robin Create & Keep event (only for the first 80 people), and of course there are many creative classes by talented instructors which are held Friday, Saturday and Sunday.