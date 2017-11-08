press release: The inaugural session of Trending Now on Wednesday November 8 at 6 pm will feature Professor Kathleen Culver from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism & Mass Communication and the Center for Journalism Ethics. She will be presenting One Year Later: Media Ethics and Responsible Journalism in the Digital Age. The talk will be held at the Monona Public Library, 1000 Nichols Road, Monona, 53716.

Her timely talk will touch on the role and changing perceptions of the media in our country, including social media and how people access and interpret information. A lot has happened in the period since the last presidential election prompting people to question what is "fake news" and “true facts?” How do digital issues intersect with politics, perceptions, and privacy concerns? Are we asking the "right" questions? Discussion and Q & A—for this hot button topic!

The presenter is Kathleen Culver, director of the Center for Journalism Ethics at UW-Madison, described as being “a well-regarded expert on media ethics.” Her specialty is the changing media landscape, along with media law. She has written extensively on these topics as well as the impact of social and digital media on news coverage, race relations, drones, sports and digital branded content, advocacy, infrastructure and community newspapers, and how this all ties into the public interest.

Please visit www.mononalibrary.org to register or call 608-222-6127.