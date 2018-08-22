press release: Wednesday, August 22 -- Ellie Gettinger, “Only Victims: The Hollywood Blacklist”

Ellie Gettinger will preview Jewish Museum Milwaukees new original exhibit Blacklist: Hollywoods Red Scare, which opens to the public in October 2018. The talk will explore the historical events that led to the Hollywood Blacklist and its impact on film, television, and theater. Gettinger will offer insights into the development of the exhibit, connections to the University of Wisconsin-Madisons Wisconsin Center for Film and Theater Research, and contemporary parallels. As described by Dalton Trumbo, "The blacklist was a time of evil...no one on either side who survived it came through untouched by evil...[Looking] back on this time...it will do no good to search for villains or heroes or saints or devils because there were none; there were only victims."

Cost: $18 for program and lunch. For a full list of the Levy Summer Series Events visit our website.