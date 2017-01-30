OPEN Annual Dinner

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: This year’s Keynote Speaker will be Dr. Tamara Queen. The event will be emceed by Miss Gay Wisconsin USofA at Large, Symphony Alexander Love and music will be provided by DJ Nick Nice. We will also be honoring the 2016 OPEN Community Grant recipient, LGBT Books To Prisoners.

Dr. Tamara Queen is Manager of Inclusion Practices for CDW, an international leading provider of integrated information technology solutions. Queen is responsible for overseeing CDW’s twelve Business Resource Groups (BRGs). BRGs serve as a series of internal coworker-led network groups designed to be a resource for the business through talent development, retention and mobilization. BRGs also promote affinity awareness and education to all coworkers. Outside of the BRGs, Queen is also responsible for Talent Acquisition Diversity Programs, as well as the execution and facilitation of Inclusion Training. Dr. Queen will be speaking on intersectionality in our lives and community in a talk titled "Intersectionality: A Way to Unite Us All."

Ticket Prices:

  • Individual Member: $65
  • Individual Non-Member: $100
  • Retiree Member: $50
  • Young Professional/Student Member: $50
  • Table Captain: $480 (a discount of $320 on the cost of tickets!)

Tentative Schedule of events: 

  • Networking 5:30-6:30
  • Dinner: 6:30-7:30
  • Program: 7:30-8:30
  • Networking/Music: 8:30-10
  • After Dinner Sponsor-Shamrock:8:30-late

Dinner includes a choice of either Risotto Stuffed Chicken or Portobello Wellington.

Presented by MG&E

