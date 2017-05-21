Open Doors for Refugees Community Picnic

pres release: Open Doors for Refugees will hold its Second Annual Community Celebration Picnic, Sunday, May 21, 2017, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. at the Olin Park Shelter in Madison. This family-friendly event is free but donations are welcome to support the organization’s work.

Celebrate and support Madison’s cultural and ethnic diversity. Connect with refugees who are making their home here. Enjoy great food, games, and music. Meet Open Doors volunteers who, along with representatives of community-based organizations, are participating in an ongoing effort to welcome refugees.

Food: A potluck with a great array of international foods. Eating utensils and beverages provided. Food and beverage donations welcome.

Fun: Art activities for all ages, games for children and adults; face painting and henna; Silver Lining Martial Arts/Tae-Kwon Doe demonstration (3 pm).

Music: Live music will be provided by Oudist Colony (2 pm), Irish folk music (3:30 pm).

The picnic is supported in part by the Freedom from Religion Foundation, Festival Foods, Istanbul Market, Willy Street Coop, ZuZu Café, and the Monroe Street Arts Center.

Open Doors for Refugees is an all-volunteer, non-denominational, Madison-based non-profit formed in 2015 to raise awareness of the refugee crisis in Syria and other parts of the globe, and to build community-wide support for the resettlement effort in the Madison area. Open Doors addresses this need by working with local social service agencies, such as Jewish and Lutheran Social Services, and through a network of teams (employment, donations, housing, transportation, move-in, special events). Open Doors for Refugees is a member of Welcoming America and is part of a network of communities across the U.S. who welcome and support newcomers as vital members of a diverse, inclusive community and of prosperous local and global economies.

Open Doors for Refugees sponsors ongoing community events to raise awareness and expand engagement. Most recently, it held a benefit screening of the award-winning documentary Fire at Sea, and was a co-sponsor of the Wisconsin Film Festival.

On Sunday, July 23, 2017, beginning at 12:00 noon, Open Doors will sponsor “Jammin’ for Refugees,” a day of music to benefit Madison area refugees. Milwaukee singer-songwriter Peter Mulvey will be the featured performer along with several Madison area groups.

Open Doors for Refugees is a project of the Center for Community Stewardship.

For more information: www.opendoorsforrefugees.org

Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OpenDoorsForRefugees

To make a tax-deductible contribution: http://www.community-stewardship.org/projects/open-doors-for-refugees/