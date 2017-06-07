OPEN Game Night

press release:

Here's your chance to enjoy a Mallards game with your fellow OPEN members and sports fans. The evening begins with tailgating in the Great Dane Duck Blind with all-you-can-eat ballpark feast featuring burgers, brats, hot dogs, BBQ pulled pork, chicken salad sandwiches, pulled chicken, veggie burgers, potato salad, coleslaw, french fries, and chips plus all you can drink soda and beer. Then it's time to kick back and watch the Mallards as they go up against the Rockford Rivets.