OPEN Game Night

Google Calendar - OPEN Game Night - 2017-06-07 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - OPEN Game Night - 2017-06-07 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OPEN Game Night - 2017-06-07 17:30:00 iCalendar - OPEN Game Night - 2017-06-07 17:30:00

Warner Park Duck Pond 2920 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: 

Here's your chance to enjoy a Mallards game with your fellow OPEN members and sports fans. The evening begins with tailgating in the Great Dane Duck Blind with all-you-can-eat ballpark feast featuring burgers, brats, hot dogs, BBQ pulled pork, chicken salad sandwiches, pulled chicken, veggie burgers, potato salad, coleslaw, french fries, and chips plus all you can drink soda and beer. Then it's time to kick back and watch the Mallards as they go up against the Rockford Rivets.

Info

Warner Park Duck Pond 2920 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Careers & Business, LGBT

Visit Event Website

608-561-3849

Google Calendar - OPEN Game Night - 2017-06-07 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - OPEN Game Night - 2017-06-07 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OPEN Game Night - 2017-06-07 17:30:00 iCalendar - OPEN Game Night - 2017-06-07 17:30:00