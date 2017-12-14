OPEN Holiday Party

× Expand DJ Boyfrrriend

press release: Celebrate the holidays with OPEN! Join us for our fourth annual holiday party at Century House, 3420 University Avenue.

O PEN will provide complimentary hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, and soda and DJ Boyfrrriend will provide the entertainment!

This event is free for everyone! Those who register in advance will be automatically entered into a raffle to win awesome prizes, courtesy of Century House. Grab a group of friends and join us for a night to remember! Stay tuned for our annual charity and how you can give back.

Cost: Free to all; Registration deadline: 12/14/17