Music: Sign-up begins at 5:15 PM to 6:00 PM / Show begins at 5:30 / 2 songs or 15 minutes You are welcome to use our basic sound system. You are welcome to bring amps and drums BUT set up and break down is part of your 15 minutes.

Poetry: Two short poems (less than one page) or one longer poem, with a limit of 5 minutes altogether.

Storytelling: We have one rule: no notes– just tell us your story from memory! 10 minute limit.

Play Nice! We foster a diverse community that has a great time making art and helping one another get better. Excessive profanity, explicit sexual themes, and “humor” that unkindly targets a specific group undermines this goal. It is up to the discretion of the host to enforce the house standards.

Some tips for performers:

Be tuned up and ready to take the stage when it’s your turn.

Stay close to the mic. It is your friend.

When it’s not your turn, do that Golden Rule thing.

After you play, the polite thing to do is stick around and listen to others. And you’re polite, right?

Be positive and encouraging in your comments. It takes guts to stand up and play your heart out, and everyone deserves props for doing that.

Everyone makes mistakes, blows chords, forgets lyrics sometimes. Don’t worry and don’t apologize.

Keep coming back. You’ll get better and better…

…and bring your friends to cheer you on.