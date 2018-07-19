OPEN Mix & Mingle

press release: Mix & Mingle with OPEN at Old National Bank!

Thursday, July 19 from 5:00-7:00pm, Old National Bank, 23 West Main Street, Madison

Enjoy the new office and covered outdoor patio at Old National’s Wisconsin Headquarters. They will provide light appetizers, wine and beer. Old National Bank believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive and to demonstrate their commitment, Old National requests donations to benefit River Food Pantry. Located on the north side of Madison, the River Food Pantry serves more than 700 Dane County families weekly. This is especially important in summer when food insecurity rises for many households. Make your networking count by bringing cash or a non-perishable food item to donate to the River Food Pantry. Their list of most needed items includes: whole grain cereals, o atmeal, b aby food, r ice products, c anned fruit in 100% juice or extra light syrup, w hole wheat pasta, s oups with low sodium, j uices (100%), c anned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon).

The River Food Pantry, a proud member of OPEN and the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, is Madison and Dane County’s highest volume food pantry, serving over 1,000 diverse households each week with programs that provide groceries, clothing, hot community meals, and mobile lunches to children in low income neighborhoods when they are out of school. More than just a food pantry, The River connects Community to Compassion by engaging scores of volunteers and supporters in the important work of building community together through service. The vision of The River is a community where all are fully nourished.

There will be no official program, just networking plain and simple. Feel free to drop in when you can and leave when you're ready.

Come see what OPEN has to offer and make new friends in the process! We look forward to seeing you there!

Free for Members and Non Members. No registration deadline!

