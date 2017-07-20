OPEN Networking

press release:

Featuring Brewmaster Kirby Nelson

Join OPEN, Wisconsin Brewing Company and Sugar River Pizza for a fun evening at the spacious outdoor backyard bar that overlooks the picturesque pond at Wisconsin Brewing Company. Come and go as you please and enjoy great local, craft beer on draft along with Sugar River Pizza. There will also be brewery tours throughout the night to learn how Award Winning Brewmaster Kirby Nelson creates his specialty beers.

Members: FREE | Non-m embers: $15