OPEN Networking Kick-Off

press release: Join OPEN at Shamrock Bar for our February Networking Event! Come and learn more about OPEN and our members! Meet new and exciting LGBTQ professionals and maybe even win some prizes!

The event is free for members and only $10 for non-members. There will be a complimentary hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.

Our February networking event is sponsored by Community Shares of Wisconsin.

Community Shares of Wisconsin advances the work of 65 local nonprofit organizations collectively working to build a safe, just, and sustainable community where everyone can thrive. Through innovative partnerships and programs, Community Shares makes it easy for people to make lasting change in our community by giving to the causes they care about. On March 7th, 2017 they’ll be celebrating the 3rd annual The Big Share™. The Big Share is an annual online giving day that raises funds for local social justice nonprofits, including many LGBTQ nonprofits.