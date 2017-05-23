Open School House/Bike Rodeo
press release: Open School House/Bike Rodeo at Nine Springs Golf Course
Description: Family-friendly activities, including a bounce house, bike rodeo, disc golf, and more!
Event date/time: Tuesday, May 23 from 6-7:30
Location: Nine Springs Golf Course (2201 Traceway Drive, Fitchburg)
FREE
