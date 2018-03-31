Open Secret

press release:

USA | 1948 | 35mm | 68 min.

Director: John Reinhardt; Cast: John Ireland, Jane Randolph, Sheldon Leonard

This recently re-discovered gem confronts post-war anti-Semitism, couched in the language of film noir, when a newly married couple stumbles upon a secretive hate group in Norman Rockwell’s America. Restored by UCLA Film & Television Archive with funding provided by the George Lucas Family Foundation and The Film Foundation.

UCLA Festival of Preservation on Tour: One of the world’s leaders in the efforts to preserve our motion picture heritage, the UCLA Film & Television Archive has arranged a tour of 35mm prints (and one DCP) of the best titles from the most recent edition of their annual Festival of Preservation. The selection includes eleven features and five shorts including silent-era rediscoveries, American and Argentine film noir, landmark American Independent movies, poverty row gems, and remarkable documentaries.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.