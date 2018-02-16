Opening the Heart: Joy of Living 2

press release: Learn how meditating on loving-kindness and compassion can open our hearts to the world around us, help us to see the basic goodness in all beings, and relax the self- centered tendencies that lead to anxiety, dissatisfaction, and suffering. These practices naturally bring harmony to our relationships and enable us to work with challenging situations more effectively.

This workshop includes video teachings by Mingyur Rinpoche, presentations on meditation practice by Instructor Cortland Dahl and Facilitator Abby Lindemann, and guided meditations and discussion.

Friday, February 16, 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, February 17—18, 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Visit <tergar.org/madison> for registration, information about prerequisites and cost, and other details.

Basic: $125 — This covers the actual cost of the program.

Sponsor: $175 — This level allows us to offer a reduced price to seniors, full-time students, and those on a limited income.

Reduced: $75 — Reduced fee for seniors (65+), full-time students, and others with limited incomes

Repeat Students: $50 — Special rate for those who have previously attended an Opening the Heart weekend workshop

*Note: Lunch is not provided at this event. Participants may bring a brown bag lunch to eat at Tergar, and there will be ample time to leave the premises to eat lunch nearby.

If the admission fee creates an obstacle to attending this event, please contact us.