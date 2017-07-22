press release: Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 8 p.m. | Garner Park | Free Admission

Join us for the 16th year of a Madison summer tradition! Opera in the Park has become the very definition of what Madison Opera means to our community. In beautiful Garner Park, the stars come out in the sky, the light sticks come out in the audience, and singers from our upcoming season share their favorite opera and musical theater numbers, along with the Madison Opera Chorus and Madison Symphony Orchestra.Come discover what happens when our community comes together around beautiful performances, beautiful music, and a beautiful summer night.

Opera in the Park 2017 features:

Soprano Cecilia Violetta López

Mezzo-Soprano Adriana Zabala

Tenor David Walton

Baritone Will Liverman

Conducted by Joseph Mechavich

The concert will last approximately 2 hours; including 1 intermission. Garner Park opens at 7am the day of the concert. Blankets, chairs, food and beverages are allowed.