press release: One of Fresco's fan favorites is back! Opera Unplugged takes opera out of the performance hall and brings it to the streets. Join us at the Dane County Farmer's Market! Tentatively at the front of Grace Episcopal, on the corner of the Square and West Washington Ave.

Three singers, strings and drums. Reworking operatic classics into fun, festive pieces you can listen to while eating that delicious cheese bread!

Saturday, July 29th @ 10am

Saturday, August 5th @ 10am

Saturday, August 12th @ 10am

Saturday, August 26th @ 10am