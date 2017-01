USA | 94 min | R | DCP | Dir. Matt Johnson

In 1967, four undercover CIA agents were sent to NASA posing as a documentary film crew. What they discovered led to one of the biggest conspiracies in American history. "Part mockumentary, party black comedy, part action-adventur e and part cinematic dare, the movie is a bizarre, engrossing creation that will leave audiences either delighted or baffled, though never bored." - Barry Hertz (Globe and Mail)