Operation Kidsafe Grand Opening

New permanent location to acquire free child bio records for parents, ribbon cutting 1 pm, 9/12, Wilde East Towne Honda. operationkidsafe.org. 608-242-5500.

Operation Kidsafe Announces Child Safety Fingerprint Stations Coming to Madison area.

This will be the first available in the state of Wisconsin. Now this safety system will be available free of charge year-round to all area families. The latest Operation Kidsafe all digital equipment will be on site full time in your area starting on September 12, 2017.

No personal information will be taken. The service is also free.

Privacy-Education: This system produces a life-time safety record of a child and only the parent gets a record of the visit. Safety tips and education are also provided so parents can help arm their children with knowledge and start a family safety action plan.

Emergency Use: If there is ever an emergency, Operation Kidsafe will have parents better prepared to hand law enforcement vital information to act fast on an Amber Alert.

Free for all Families: The service will always be free to area families and will provide area children with an extra measure of safety.

Please RSVP with # of attendees to: operationkidsafe22@gmail.c om

Children are also welcome to be at the launch and get their safety form just after the press conference.