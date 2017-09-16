press release: Opportunities Beyond Obstacles is the annual, multidisciplinary conference of the Consortium for the Educational Development of Economically Disadvantaged Students (CEDEDS).

This conference provides an unparalleled opportunity to share new ideas or highlight noteworthy projects, research and practices with other professionals in the field of addressing the educational needs of children in poverty.

This Conference is dedicated to the exploration of issues relating to the education of the economically disadvantaged student.

The goals of Opportunities Beyond Obstacles include: developing a common understanding, focus on the causation rather than symptoms, and strategies to change the paradigm.

OBO 2017 Presenters

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Tony Evers

William Greer, Former, President & CEO, Journey Mental Health Center

Judge Everett Mitchell, Branch 4, Dane County Circuit Court

Jacquelyn Boggess, Co-director, Center for Family Policy and Practice

Dr. Jennifer Cheatham, Superintendent of Schools, Madison Metropolitan School District

Noble Wray, Former Madison Police Department Chief