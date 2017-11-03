press release:

Second-year student Naho Takamiyathinks it’s a joke when she receives a letter from her 26-year-old self, forewarning the tragic future of a boy named Kakeru. But the advice proves true when he transfers to her school—just like the letter predicted. As their lives intertwine, Kakeru’s dark past keeps him from opening up to anyone, and every day becomes a challenge for Naho to change his future. Fortunately, she isn’t all alone in her task. Surrounded by a close group of friends, there may be more hope than Naho expected. Will their combined efforts be enough to prevent the greatest regret of their lives? The Hawthorne Anime Club was created to give people a place to gather, watch, and talk about Japanese animation. Each meeting will include screenings of everything from classic titles to new releases. The club is aimed primarily at teens and adults. Films are shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Refreshments served at each meeting. Call ahead to reserve your spot! People under age 16 who are interested in attending are required to have a parent present or to have a signed parental permission slip.