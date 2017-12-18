Orchid Heights Playground

press release: Middleton Public Lands, Recreation & Forestry will be replacing the playground at Orchid Heights Park in 2018. As a first step in the process a public input meeting will be held to discuss the desires of the neighborhood. This input will help staff develop a request for proposals to be sent to playground manufacturers.

Project Timeline

12/18/17 Public Input Meeting

12/21/17 RFP Finalized & Sent to Manufacturers

1/23/18 Proposals Due

2/1/18 Review Team Selects Finalists & Voting Begins

2/8/18 Public Input/Voting Ends

2/19/18 PRFC Approval

2/20/18 Finance/Council Approval

April 2018 Construction