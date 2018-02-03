Orchid Quest

press release: The Olbrich Botanical Gardens is the host for all the usual huge orchid displays in the exhibit area and thousands of fragrant orchids for sale from vendors. Also planned will be the growing seminars, raffle, silent auction and plenty of advice for new orchid growers!

The show is Saturday, February 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (vendors open at 9 a.m.) and Sunday, February 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission and parking are FREE