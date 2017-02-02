Organic Landscape Maintenance

$25

UW-Extension Dane County 5201 Fen Oak Dr., Suite 138 , Madison, Wisconsin 53718

press release: Many people are interested in reducing or eliminating pesticides and inorganic fertilizers in the landscape because of concerns about water quality and potential threats to humans, pets, and wildlife. Join Becky Kielstrup, General Manager and Horticulturalist at Avant Gardening & Landscaping, to learn about organic lawn care, sustainable planting methods, integrated pest management and simple steps and tips on how to begin!

The Green Thumb Gardening class series will give you the practical knowledge to keep your home garden thriving! University of Wisconsin Extension educators and local horticulture experts will provide in depth and accessible information for everyone from the novice to the experienced gardener.

In spring 2017, classes will be held evenings from 6:30-9:00pm at the Dane County UW-Extension office. Register for the entire class series at a discounted price or individual classes  according to your interests.

UW-Extension Dane County 5201 Fen Oak Dr., Suite 138 , Madison, Wisconsin 53718

608-224-3700

