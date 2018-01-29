RSVP for Organic Vegetable Production Conference

press release: Register now for the 2nd Annual Organic Vegetable Production Conference, February 2nd and 3rd! Co-hosted by FairShare CSA Coalition and Dane County UW Extension, this producer-initiated conference is built around farmer to farmer skill sharing. Topics will include "Right Sizing" the Vegetable Farm, Insect Management Strategies, Racial Justice, and detailed sessions on specific crops.

February 2nd, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM and February 3rd, 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM, Alliant Energy Center

Deadline: Early bird rates end January 9th; Registration closes January 29th

Price: $75-$125