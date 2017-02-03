Dane County Friends of Ferals invites you to join us at Orphan Kitten Care Seminar

Join us February 8 at 6:30 P.M. at Madison College. There is no cost.

Our resident expert, Heidi Beyer CVT, will be giving a presentation on how to care for orphaned kittens. This is an awesome opportunity for your rescue to open up the types of animals you can bring in, or just an opportunity to learn more about what to do if you find an orphan kitten. All are welcome.

RSVP is required this year. Please send your RSVP and any questions to our director, Colin Steinke at director@daneferals.org. Parking will be free for the event. Please park in the main student lot in marked stalls.