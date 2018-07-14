press release: On Saturday, July 14, at 7 p.m., Oscar Presents will once again benefit from the generous hosting of the Arts & Literature Laboratory, bringing you together with the breathtaking poetries of virtuosic performers Abraham Smith and Steve Timm.

These two old friends really are mind-boggling enacters of their work. It's gonna blow minds.

