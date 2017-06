press release: Oscar Presents enthusiastically presents the presences of the presentations of writer/performer/artists Meghan Lamb, Katrina Schaag, and Dana Maya! It's happening at the home of Jordan & family--hopefully, with good weather, out under the beautiful oaks in their back yard. Come share friendly blissful thinking feeling time in the context of these makers of wondrous occurrence!

It's at 2130 Lafollette Ave. in Madison. See you there!