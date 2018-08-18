press release: Oshkosh Jazz Festival Meets the Arts is the first annual jazz and art festival in Oshkosh free to the public. The Cultural Fine Arts and Jazz Society of Oshkosh in conjunction with Jambalaya Art are the organizers of this event. It offers local and national artist exhibits, food vendors, and live, renowned jazz performers who are trailblazers and worldwide ambassadors in the field of jazz.

August 18, 2018, Sat. 11:00 - 7:45 pm, William A. Steiger Park, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, 9th and Ohio