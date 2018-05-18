× Expand Mick McKiernan

press release: Experience the joy of flight and buoyancy with Cycropia Aerial Dance in its upcoming production, “Osmosis,” May 18-19 at UW–Madison’s Wisconsin Union Theater. Audiences will have three chances to see this unique and family-friendly performance, on Friday, May 18, at 7:30 pm, and Saturday, May 19, at 2 and 7:30 pm.

Osmosis will take the audience on a soaring expedition, from the highest of heights to the depths of the ocean, in pursuit of the Earth’s healing magic and wisdom. Cycropia presents this journey through eight aerial dance pieces using the company’s signature low-flying trapezes, steel ladders, cube, straps, silk slings, and other custom-designed aerial apparatus.

We are also thrilled to announce that Osmosis will feature live, original music by the band Searchlights (www.searchlightsmusic.com). Based in central Wisconsin, Searchlights’ “post rock” music incorporates ethereal vocals, Japanese taiko, and layered soundscapes in compositions that are cinematic and invoke strong emotion.

Tickets ($15‐32 for adults; children 12 & under half‐price; student discount with ID) are available through www.cycropia.org/tix and through the Wisconsin Union Theater box office at www.uniontheater.wisc.edu.

Support for this performance was provided by Dane Arts and the Wisconsin Arts Board as well as media sponsors Isthmus, Wisconsin Public Radio, and WORT 89.9 FM.

Known for its unique blend of aerial artistry, circus‐style acrobatics, and dance, Cycropia has been delighting Madison audiences for over 25 years. To learn more about Cycropia, visit www.cycropia.org.