Our Local Power: How to Influence Local Government in Dane County

press release:

Featuring :

-Brenda Konkel, Former Madison Alder and Common Council President, Local Government Blogger at Forward Lookout, Co-Chair of Progressive Dane and Author of PD's Local Government Guide.

-Leland Pan, Former County Supervisor serving on Public Protection and Judiciary Committee, Labor and Criminal Justice Reform Activist, and Social Worker.

-Heidi Wegleitner, Dane County Supervisor, United Legal Workers Co-Coordinator, and CD2 delegate for Bernie Sanders to 2016 DNC.

When we think about government power, we often think federal. But it turns out that there are huge decisions being made at the local level -- and those decisions have a major impact on where our tax dollars go, what our public schools look like, and more. Our Local Power is a teach-in designed to provide basic information about local government in Dane County and empower workers, everyday citizens, and first-time and old political activists to get more engaged, whether that means running for local office, serving on a campaign team, organizing a direct action related to a local issue, serving on a local government committee, or inviting your alder to coffee. It often takes less than 10 committed people to have a major impact on a local government decision. Local official aren't used to people paying attention so when a group of people show up and show out at local meetings, they almost always listen!

Our Local Power will get behind the scenes and show that County Boards, City Councils, School Boards, and Village and Town Boards make critical decisions on things like affordable housing and homelessness, resources and policies for our public schools, human services funding and programs, criminal justice reform initiatives, stewardship of our natural resources, working conditions for local government employees and contractors, and more.

We'll also talk about how even though local government is so important, many don't vote in local elections or even know how or where to begin influencing local policies. In turn, local government is often ignored by the media and a majority of local seats go unchallenged. Local officials, notoriously lacking in class, gender, racial and ethnic diversity, hold on to power for years and sometimes decades without facing a challenge. This is a problem, because local government matters. This event will teach us why it does, and inspire us to take action.

Giuliana Chamedes, of Our Wisconsin Revolution-Dane County, will moderate an interactive panel discussion and then panelists will help facilitate small group discussions related to running for local office, candidate recruitment strategies, and developing an action plan to influence local policy.

Co-Sponsored by Our Wisconsin Revolution, South Central Federation of Labor, and Indivisible Madison)