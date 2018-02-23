press release: Stillness in a Shaken World weekend...

Friday Night Lecture: Our Power for Lasting Change 7:00-8:15 PM

Kadampa Meditation Center, 1825 S. Park St

In this Friday Night Lecture, Kadam Lucy James will help us develop confidence in our potential for transformation by helping us understand the nature and function of our mind. We will learn how to identify with our mind’s limitless and pure potential and recognize how our mind creates our reality. With this powerful knowledge, we can begin to rely on our ability to transform our world and create lasting change we can trust.

Cost: $15 for Friday Only: $60 for full weekend if registering by 2/18. Register online or by phone.

About the Weekend: “Without improving our mind, there is no way to solve our human problems.” Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso Rinpoche

In an increasingly unstable world, and within our own changing lives, it is easy to feel shaken and uncertain about our future. In this powerful weekend of teachings and meditation, Kadam Lucy James will help us see that despite external conditions, it is possible to develop and maintain a peaceful, stable, and centered mind, and rely upon it with unwavering certainty.

Buddha’s insightful instructions on understanding the mind are unsurpassed. Through following this skilled advice, we can understand the nature and function of our mind, experience our limitless mind in meditation, and learn to stay connected to our pure potential. Eventually we can experience happiness all the time and remain undisturbed by anything life throws our way. We can tap into this transformative power right now and be an unshakable source of positivity for everyone we meet. Everyone welcome!

Although attending all events provides maximum benefit, each day’s event is stand-alone in nature and will help you gain experience – drop-ins always welcome!

About the Teacher: One of the senior teachers of Kadampa Buddhism, Kadam Lucy has taught extensively in England, Florida, and San Francisco, and helped set up many thriving Buddhist meditation centers in the past 35 years. She is regularly invited to teach courses around the United States and United Kingdom due to her skill in presenting both simple and profound subjects with great clarity. Her main job for many years was also to help edit and produce Geshe Kelsang’s books. Until recently, she was on a long meditation retreat.

Kadam Lucy is appreciated for her deep experience, clear mind, and inspiring yet practical presentation of Buddha’s teachings and meditations, showing how to make these immediately effective in our modern daily lives.

Cost for this Special Event:

Early Registration (by 2/18) for Entire Weekend: $60 ($40 for KMC Madison FP/GP Members); (after 2/18) for Entire Weekend: $75

Friday Night Lecture: $15; Saturday Meditation Retreat: $45; Special Sunday Morning Meditation: $15