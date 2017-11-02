press release: Our Town, a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Thornton Wilder

Presented by the Stoughton Village Players, 255 E Main Street, Stoughton

Thursday-Saturday, 11/2-4 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, 11/5 at 2 PM

Thursday-Saturday, 11/9-11 at 7:30 PM

Tickets: Available online an d at McGlynn's Pharmacy in downtown Stoughton

This 1938 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Thornton Wilder (a Madison native) is considered by many to be America's greatest. It is a classic story of small-town life told through people's families, routines, loves, marriages, births and funerals... underscored by insight into life's meaning itself. Directed by David Lawver, this production follows the tradition of a minimalist set focusing on Wilder's revealing dialogue and the knowing narration of the Stage Manager character. Stoughton Village Players was voted the "Best of the 'Burbs" theater group in “Madison Magazine's” 2016 reader poll.