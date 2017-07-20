Our Wisconsin Revolution

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

PART 1 - 6:30 pm - General Membership Meeting.  Focusing on Our Wisconsin Revolution’s efforts in the second Congressional District. OWR members will discuss plans for elections of a Dane County board and Congressional District representatives; organizational capacity-building; potential events and campaigns in the fall; endorsement procedures for local officials; and other business that members may bring up.

PART 2  - 7:45 pm - Health-Care Campaign Discussion. Our Revolution has called for national support of a single-payer health insurance campaign, sometimes called “Improved Medicare for All.” The discussion is for brainstorming about development of an integrated health-care strategy that involves policy proposals, supporting research, and electoral strategy, building towards the single-payer goal and likely including transitional steps along the way – such as the current state bill to make BadgerCare a public option for Wisconsinites. Participants will discuss development of materials for a statewide strategy, capacity-building at the local and Congressional District levels, and more.

Come for either or both meetings. Both are open to the public.

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
