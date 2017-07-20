press release:

PART 1 - 6:30 pm - General Membership Meeting . Focusing on Our Wisconsin Revolution’s efforts in the second Congressional District. OWR members will discuss plans for elections of a Dane County board and Congressional District representatives; organizational capacity-building; potential events and campaigns in the fall; endorsement procedures for local officials; and other business that members may bring up.

PART 2 - 7:45 pm - Health-Care Campaign Discussion . Our Revolution has called for national support of a single-payer health insurance campaign, sometimes called “Improved Medicare for All.” The discussion is for brainstorming about development of an integrated health-care strategy that involves policy proposals, supporting research, and electoral strategy, building towards the single-payer goal and likely including transitional steps along the way – such as the current state bill to make BadgerCare a public option for Wisconsinites. Participants will discuss development of materials for a statewide strategy, capacity-building at the local and Congressional District levels, and more.

Come for either or both meetings. Both are open to the public.