Our Wisconsin Revolution

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Mon. Jan. 30th 6:00 pm Madison Central Library (201 W. Mifflin) Our Revolution – Our Wisconsin meeting. Come find out what is up across the state and the rest of the nation, building off the Bernie Sanders campaign and preparing for grassroots resistance under a Trump administration. Info? www.ourwisconsinrev.com

Our Wisconsin Revolution is an independent, statewide, membership-driven, democratic-populist organization that aims to take Wisconsin government back from corporate elites and make it of, by, and for the people.

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

