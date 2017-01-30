press release: Mon. Jan. 30th 6:00 pm Madison Central Library (201 W. Mifflin) Our Revolution – Our Wisconsin meeting. Come find out what is up across the state and the rest of the nation, building off the Bernie Sanders campaign and preparing for grassroots resistance under a Trump administration. Info? www.ourwisconsinrev.com

Our Wisconsin Revolution is an independent, statewide, membership-driven, democratic-populist organization that aims to take Wisconsin government back from corporate elites and make it of, by, and for the people.