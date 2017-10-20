press release: Bob Lindmeier, WKOW Chief Meterologist & Our Wisconsin: The Climate Change Effect - Free Community Event Friday, October 20, at the Mount Horeb Community Center, 107 N. Grove St.

At 6pm there will be an informal social time with snacks.

From 6:30pm to 7:30pm the latest installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin: The climate change effect" will be shown. This documentary examines the environmental, social and political impacts of climate change in Wisconsin and how the climate change effect is impacting our economy, from insurance rates to home construction to the state's important agriculture industry.

At 7:30pm, after finishing his forecast on the local news, Bob Lindmeier will join the group to share his thoughts, answer questions and participate in discussion of the documentary. 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier holds a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. You can see Bob's forecast weekdays on 27 News at 5, 6 and 10. In addition to broadcasting the weather on 27 News, Bob also forecasts for local radio stations and newspapers. Bob has 30 years of experience in forecasting Wisconsin's weather and has the American Meteorological Society (AMS) Seal of Approval.

This event is sponsored by the Mount Horeb Area Citizens’ Climate Lobby Chapter. Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, volunteer driven organization with a positive solution to address climate change. For more information, to RSVP, and to submit questions for Bob Lindmeier please see local website mounthorebccl.info