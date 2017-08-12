Out Run Asthma

press release: Packet pick-up will occur on the morning of the race. The packet tent will open at 7:30 AM. Please arrive with enough time to pick up your packet, fill out the waiver form, and deposit extra items in your car.

Individual 5K Run: Early Registration (closes July 1st): $25; Online Registration (closes Aug 1st): $30; Day of Race: $35

Kids Race: Early Registration (closes July 1st): $15; Online Registration (closes Aug 1st): $20; Day of Race: $25

Parking

The race will begin and end in the back of Lot 60 on the UW Campus, rain or shine. Park in Lot 60 and then follow the signs to the race starting line. We will have balloons and signs marking where to go. Parking will be free on the day of the race.

Start Times

The kids race will begin at 8:30 AM.

The 5K race will begin at 9:15 AM with runners starting in the first wave and walkers in the second. Please try to arrive at least 30 minutes before the race to pick up your packet and drop extra items in your car.

What to Bring

Please remember to wear your race bib as it will have your chip timer in it.

Addition Information

· There will be three water stations along the 5K route and a snack will be provided to participants after the race.

· Everyone participating in the race MUST sign a waiver form. The forms will be available at the packet pick up tent.

· The race will occur rain or shine. If there is severe weather, we may delay the start time, but the event will occur on Saturday August 13th.