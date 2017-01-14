Outdoor Skate with the Badgers

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Pl. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

3rd Annual Outdoor Skate with the Wisconsin Men’s Hockey Team

JANUARY 14 @ 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Join us Saturday, January 14 from 1-2 p.m., at The Ice Rink for the 3rd Annual Outdoor Skate with the Wisconsin men’s hockey team.

Skating, autographs and photo opportunities will be available and admission is free for all ages. Skate rental is available through The Ice Rink at The Edgewater for a fee. Fans can continue the fun over at the Kohl Center to watch the Wisconsin women’s hockey team Fill the Bowl against St. Cloud State.

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Pl. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

