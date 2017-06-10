RSVP for Outing to Lake Mendota

press release: Come and enjoy a boat trip on Lake Mendota and learn about the most studied lake in the United States. John Magnuson, Emeritus Director of the UW Center for Limnology will inform us about the water quality and ecology of this lake that once was a sacred place to the indigenous people.

Included in the price is the pontoon boat ride and box lunch. Cost: $60/person.

June 22, 2017, 9:30 am - 12:30 pm

Registration deadline: June 10, 2017