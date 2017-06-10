RSVP for Outing to Lake Mendota

Google Calendar - RSVP for Outing to Lake Mendota - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Outing to Lake Mendota - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Outing to Lake Mendota - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Outing to Lake Mendota - 2017-06-10 00:00:00

RSVP

Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 Hwy. M , Middleton, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Come and enjoy a boat trip on Lake Mendota and learn about the most studied lake in the United States. John Magnuson, Emeritus Director of the UW Center for Limnology will inform us about the water quality and ecology of this lake that once was a sacred place to the indigenous people.

Included in the price is the pontoon boat ride and box lunch. Cost:  $60/person.

June 22, 2017, 9:30 am - 12:30 pm

Registration deadline: June 10, 2017

Info

Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 Hwy. M , Middleton, Wisconsin 53705 View Map

Environment

Visit Event Website

608-836-1631

RSVP

Google Calendar - RSVP for Outing to Lake Mendota - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Outing to Lake Mendota - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Outing to Lake Mendota - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Outing to Lake Mendota - 2017-06-10 00:00:00