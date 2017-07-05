RSVP Outing to Spring Green Prairie & Hemlock Draw

press release:

We will visit two very different but equally interesting and beautiful State Natural Areas. Board the bus at Holy Wisdom Monastery for an 8:30 am departure. In the morning we visit Spring Green Preserve which is on an old sandy Wisconsin river terrace. Many desert-like plants live in this dry environment including the prickly pear cactus.

We then head to the River View Terrace Cafe situated in the Taliesin Visitor Center overlooking the Wisconsin River. After lunch we head north to Hemlock Draw. The draw is a narrow gorge of sandstone situated along Honey Creek. This cool and beautiful setting hosts many species most frequently encountered farther north in Wisconsin. Dense stands of hemlock and yellow birch line the stream. Lots of wild flowers live under these trees.

Leader:Randy Hoffman, former manager of the State Natural Areas program for the Wisconsin DNR.

Date: July 19, 2017,:30 am to 3:30 pm

Cost: $55/person (includes bus ride, tour and lunch)

RSVP by July 5, 2017