OutReach Awards Banquet

press release:

OutReach LGBT Community Center 25th Annual Community Awards Banquet Friday, October 6, 5:00 - 9:00 PM, Monona Terrace Convention Center

This year's theme is the celebration of our 25th year hosting the Awards Banquet. Michael Bruno will act as our Master of Ceremony. US Rep Mark Pocan will be our keynote speaker. If available, US Senator Tammy Baldwin will also make an appearance. Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus, Willma Flynn-Stone and Symphony Alexander Love will provide entertainment.

Entree choices are Chicken Breast stuffed with Bacon, Asparagus and Cheddar or Quinoa/Pecan Stuffed Red Pepper [vegetarian]. Tickets are $65; limited income is $30.

This year's award recipients are:

LGBTQ Advocate of the Year: Ali Muldrow

OutReach Organization of the Year: TransLiberation Art Coalition

Harry Straetz Memorial OutReach Volunteer of the Year: Derek Tyus

OutReach Ally of the Year: Christine Beatty

OutReach Courage Award: Jim Green

OutReach Board of Directors Special Recognition Awards: Patrick Farabaugh

First Congregational UCC

For more info, phone OutReach at 255-8582 and ask for Steve or Angie. E-mail angier@lgbtoutreach.org