Oversight

UW Humanities Building-Seventh Floor Gallery 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release:

October 30 - November 3

Artists: Timothy Arment, Yoshinori Asai, Helen J. Bullard, Anwar Floyd-Pruitt, Grant Gustafson, Simone and Max, Kel Murray, Emma Pryde, Andrew Salyer, Chelsea Thompto

Reception: Monday, October 30, 6-8p, Live Performance at 7pm

Location: Gallery 7, 7th Floor Humanities Building, 455 N Park St, Madison, WI

Exhibition of performance, installation, video and technology based art.

UW Humanities Building-Seventh Floor Gallery 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
