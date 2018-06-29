Overture Galleries Summer Reception

TUE, JUN 12 - SUN, SEP 2, 2018. RECEPTION: FRI, JUN 29, 6-8 PM

press release: Gallery I: Random | Access | Memory by Amy Bethel & Lorraine Reynolds

Bethel & Reynolds repurpose, rebuild, and reimagine materials to create 3-dimensional works that blend nature, history and technology. Bethel’s sculptures and installations explore the occasionally absurd metaphors that shape our experience of time. Through assemblage, Reynolds ponders the power of seemingly disparate objects to speak to memory and loss.

Gallery II: Captured in Time by Sharon Beckman & Sunil Gopalan

Beckman culls historical ephemera to create delicate collages that evoke memory and mystery, with women and birds recurring in her narratives. Gopalan highlights the beauty and elusive behaviors of birds around the world in his striking photographs.

Gallery III: Beauty A Social Construct, by #ReclaimBeauty & Comfort Wasikhongo

This exhibition investigates beauty as a cultural construct through imagery of the body. Hauer uses photography to capture unfiltered images and challenge contemporary perceptions. Wasikhongo reveals the anatomy and strength of the human body through paintings of professional bodybuilders.