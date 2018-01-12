Overture Galleries Winter Reception

press release:Winter Exhibitions TUE, DEC 12, 2017 - SUN, MAR 4, 2018

Reception: FRI, JAN 12, 6 PM – 8 PM | Promenade Lounge

Gallery I: Études

Madison Contemporary Fiber Artists Guild

Étude is French for a study. In music, an etude is a composition that emphasizes a certain technique. It compels a musician to focus on and become skilled in this technique. Over time, étude work provides the musician with intense technical practice—and in time, mastery—in selected areas, opening themselves up to the possibilities of full creativity with their chosen instrument.

Madison Contemporary Fiber Artists (MCFA) members created fiber art that visually expresses their use of études—studies—significant to them. Their studies are the basis for this intriguing exhibit. The artists pushed the envelope of their technical expertise and expanded the possibilities for their creative endeavors.

Gallery II: PLACES

Gideon Abbott, Chuck Bauer & Tom Cubr

These artists reveal the tension and tranquility within our environment. Abbott depicts city scenes through a pixilated lens, hinting at tension between technology & humanity. Bauer engages the viewers with expressive compositions inspired by light, color and the builder’s craft. Cubr’s compositions suggest potential harmonies where humans and nature interact

Gallery III: Prisms of Memory

Greg Gregson & Christian Strait

Through different media these artists each explore memory and interpretation.

Gregson uses gestural line and dynamic compositions to interpret everyday objects and imagery. Strait layers photographs of iconic Madison sites to visually illustrate how our minds build memories of physical space.