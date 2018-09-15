press release: The final round of Overture’s Rising Stars, The Finals, is open to the public and will be held in the historic Capitol Theater on Sat., Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m. with each of the advancing acts performing in front of a live audience and judges.

Overture’s Rising Stars was premiered as a local talent search aimed at highlighting and celebrating members of our local communities during Overture’s 10th Anniversary. In its first year, the program garnered more than 200 acts auditioned at six sites across Dane County.

This project is supported by Arts Access, a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation, Madison-Kipp Corporation & Dane Arts with additional funds from the Evjue Foundation.