Paal Nilssen-Love Large Unit

$25 ($20 adv.).

press release: 8pm (7:30 doors)

Paal Nilssen-Love has been one of the world’s most prolific and active musicians to come out of Norway for the last 20 years. With thousands of gigs and hundreds of recordings under his belt, the drummer is known for bands like The Thing, OffOnOff, Ballister, Hairy Bones, Chicago Tentet, and Original Silence, as well as collaborations with musicians like Arto Lindsay, Otomo Yoshihide, Akira Sakata, Ken Vandermark, Jim O’Rourke, Peter Brötzmann, Thurston Moore, Michiyo Yagi and many others.

In 2013, Nilssen-Love decided it was time to start his own big band ensemble. Consisting of mostly younger Norwegian musicians, Large Unit manifests as an intense powerhouse force on stage, but also veers into more subtle and textural passages. The group is also fortunate to include members from the other Nordic countries; Finland, Sweden and Denmark. In other words, Nordic music at its best!

Large Unit burst into life at the Molde Jazz festival July 2013 and has since toured Norway and played at festivals all over Europe. A small taste of what to expect came with the two-track EP First Blow, but during autumn 2014, Large Unit unleashed its full load with the massive debut album Erta Ale, which was released in four different formats totaling more than two hours worth of new music. In August 2015, Large Unit expanded to 14 members, including two Brazilian percussionists. The group’s live and studio recordings resulted in the album ANA, which successfully combines Brazilian rhythms with free blowing and big band riffing.

Large Unit’s compositions are written by Nilssen-Love, but the musicians are always given great freedom to contribute their own flavors to the music. The band is stripped down to single players, duos etc and at times split into several groups. The power of the whole group is a treat in itself when in full blast. Traces of Nilssen-Love's experience from groups like Peter Brötzmann Chicago tentet, Ken Vandermark's Territory Band and Frode Gjerstad's Circulasione Totale Orchestra are also evident. There is no doubt that Nilssen-Love has taken inspiration from his years in these bands but still with the aim to create a new group with a sound of its own.

Large Unit Members Include:

Thomas Johansson (NO) – cornet and flugelhorn ; Mats Äleklint (SE) - trombone ; Kristoffer Alberts (NO) – tenor and alto saxophone; Julie Kjær (DK) – alto saxophone and flute ; Klaus Holm (NO) – alto and baritone saxophone ; Per Åke Holmlander (SE) – tuba; Kalle Moberg (NO) - accordion ; Ketil Gutvik (NO) – electric guitar ; Tommi Keranen (FIN) – electronics; Jon Rune Strøm (NO) – double and electric bass ; Christian Meaas Svendsen (NO) – double and electric bass; Andreas Wildhagen (NO) – drums & percussion ; Paal Nilssen-Love (NO) – drums & percussion; Christian Obermayer (NO) – sound engineer. Special guests: Celio DeCarvalho (BR) - percussion; and Paulinho Bicolor (BR) – cuica.