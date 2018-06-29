Paddington 2
South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release:
Paddington, now happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen.
Family Fun Nights are funded by a gift from The Capital Times Kids Fund.
